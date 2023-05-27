Babar Awan leaves for London

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s legal adviser and senior leader Babar Awan Friday brushed aside speculations about his London visit, saying it was pre-arranged and a part of his private engagements.

He also made it clear that previously PTI Chairman Imran Khan was his friend and now his leader, PTI was his larger family and Pakistan was his home. He left for England early Friday, explaining that he was under treatment by a renowned Pakistani doctor.

Moreover, the senior PTI leader stressed the need for holding elections, terming it the sole solution to get the country out of the present mess.