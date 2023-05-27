 
Saturday May 27, 2023
Assets beyond means: NAB orders Buzdar to appear on 30th

By News Desk
May 27, 2023

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday ordered former Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to appear in the assets beyond means case on May 30. The NAB has already sought the replies of 30 questions from Usman Buzdar. He appeared before the NAB thrice despite being called six times.