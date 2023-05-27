Assets beyond means: NAB orders Buzdar to appear on 30th

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday ordered former Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to appear in the assets beyond means case on May 30. The NAB has already sought the replies of 30 questions from Usman Buzdar. He appeared before the NAB thrice despite being called six times.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Polio Lab oratory at the National Institutes of Health , Islamabad has confirmed the...
Trade Development Authority of Pakistan organized Texpo 2023, with a focus on sustainable production practices
ISLAMABAD: A 50-year old person who was tested posi tive for Mpox upon arrival at the Islamabad International Airport...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed all the agencies to work together to find anchorperson Imran Riaz...
KARACHI: A ginormous carcass of an estimated 42-foot blue whale is drifting fast towards Balochistan’s coastal town...
Rawalpindi: Trade bodies of the city on Friday organised the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ rally to express solidarity and...