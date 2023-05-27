 
Saturday May 27, 2023
National

Singer, social activist Shahzad Roy calls on PM

By APP
May 27, 2023

KARACHI: Renowned singer and Philanthropist Shahzad Roy called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday. Shahzad Roy paid tribute to the prime minister for timely assistance and measures taken for the rehabilitation of the flood victims. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori was also present during the meeting.