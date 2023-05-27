LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea to avoid action on 121 FIRs

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s petition seeking direction to concerned quarters for not taking any coercive measures in

121 FIRs registered against him. In his petition, Imran contended that the cases registered against him were false with political bias. A five-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the case. The Bench also included Justice Alia Neelam, Justice Tariq Saleem, Justice Anwarul Haq and Justice Amjad Rafique. Imran’s counsel contended that a massive crackdown was underway against PTI and cases are being registered over political vendetta. After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its judgment on the matter.