CITY PULSE

Parwaz

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aamra Zainab, Aumama, Ghousia Aurangzeb Khan, Misbah Abdul Karim, Nabila Mukhtar, Saba Ansari, Saadia Shahid, M Behzad and Habiba Mughal. Titled ‘Parwaz’, the show will run at the gallery until May 29. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.

Khayal

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Tazeen Qayyum. Titled‘Khayal’, the show will run at the gallery until June 1. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.