Wrongdoers to face law: CM

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti called on caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Friday.

During the meeting, both expressed unwavering solidarity with the martyrs and their families. The chief minister reiterated his firm commitment to ensure that all wrongdoers face the full force of the law, highlighting that the attack on martyrs' memorials amounts to an attack on the very foundation of Pakistan.

He emphasised that no wrongdoer would evade the consequences of their actions. In addition, both discussed strategies to combat the sale and use of illicit drugs. They reached a mutual agreement to implement further measures aimed at curbing the buying, selling, and use of drugs.

They also emphasised the importance of stringent monitoring of entry and exit points in Punjab. To combat the drug mafia, they decided to intensify operations, through robust checks and balances, to suppress the illegal drugs business and its consumption.

The CM affirmed that the crackdown on individuals involved in the online sale of drugs or their distribution near educational institutions would be continued in the province. He announced the provincial government's commitment to provide comprehensive assistance for the rehabilitation of drug addicts, including the construction of a dedicated hospital. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), senior ANF officials, and others.

Korean envoy, CM discuss cooperation in various sectors Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Mr Suh Sangpyo met with the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at CM’s Office Friday in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, bilateral relations and promoting cooperation in various sectors were discussed. It was agreed to exchange maximum number of mutual delegations for the promotion of investment in the province. Caretaker chief minister while talking on this occasion stated that Pakistan and Korea had excellent friendly relations. Time has come to transform mutual contacts into economic relations.

He outlined that the exchange of trade delegations would enhance economic and business relations. One window facility has been provided to the foreign investors in Punjab. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that the Korean investors can fully benefit from the investment opportunities in Punjab, adding that the Punjab government would provide all possible facilities

in this regard. The CM remarked that there was a great potential in the workforce of Pakistan and there was a great demand of this workforce in Korea as well. Korea can greatly benefit from the workforce of Pakistan. The Korean ambassador stated that Korea deeply desired to enhance cooperation in various sectors with the Punjab government and was willing to provide technical assistance in various sectors to the Punjab government in this regard.