Ejaz Chaudhry rearrested after beingreleased from Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Additional Secretary General Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was rearrested from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail Thursday, shortly after his release.
He was released on the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which had declared his arrest under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO) illegal. As his family waited outside the jail for his release, the PTI senator was rearrested after exiting from the back gate and taken away by security officials in a private vehicle.
