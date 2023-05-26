Threat to woman judge: Imran’s bailable arrest warrant upheld, directed to appear on June 8

ISLAMABAD. Judicial Magistrate Islamabad Malik Aman has upheld former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bailable arrest warrant in a threat to the women judge case.The court accepted Imran Khan’s request for exemption from appearance on Thursday and adjourned the hearing till June 8. The court said the warrant at Imran Khan’s residence could not be complied with through proper legal procedures. The court ordered to ensure compliance with Imran Khan’s warrant through legal procedures and directed him to appear on June 8.

