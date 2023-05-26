70 promoted as sub-inspectors

MANSEHRA: The police department’s internal promotion board headed by Deputy Inspector General, Hazara range, on Thursday promoted 70 assistant inspectors to the rank of sub-inspectors.

The board, which met with DIG Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan in the chair and attended among others by the district police officer Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi, DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail, finalised the promotions after thoroughly reviewing credentials and other records of applicants. “The promotions have been made purely on merit after reviewing services rendered by applicants during their stay at the force,” the DIG said.

He added that those promoted belonged to Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram, Abbottabad Torghar, Haripur, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts of the Hazara division.

The DIG said that the police force discharged its responsibility to protect the life and property of the citizens and those promoted were also having brilliant career records. Meanwhile, a speeding car ran over a six-year-old girl stated to be the daughter of Mohammad Nazeer when she was crossing over the road in the Pando Dehri area and left her seriously injured.