CDA union holds martyrs day rally

Islamabad:The CDA Mazdoor Union (CBA) organised a rally in recognition of the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs of Pakistan armed forces. The rally was led by Ch. Muhammad Yaseen, general secretary, CDA Mazdoor Union (CBA), started from CDA Secretariat HQ’s office and ended at Aabpara Chowk. In the rally, Aurangzeb Khan, Raja Shakir Zaman Kiani, Sufi Mahmood Ali, Ali Asghar Mani Butt and Shoukat Ali Anjum, National Coordination from Pakistan Workers Federation, Qari Obaid Ahmad Satti, Qari Imlak Hussain, Maulana Ihsan Qadir, Hafiz Akram, Ch. Tariq Gujjar, including Syed Ijaz Bokhari, Naveed Aslam Mirza, Ch. Armaghan from OGDCL Union and thousands of CDA employees participated.

The participants raised in favour of Pakistan armed forces in recognition of their sacrifices rendered by the martyrs. Addressing the participants of the rally, Chaudhry Yaseen said that 25th of May was a milestone in the history of Pakistan. "We salute martyrs and their families," he said. Condemning May 9 violence, he said that no one could divide the nation is standing by Pakistan armed forces and different Defence formations of the country.