‘Martyrs’ respect obligatory on everyone’

LAHORE:Governor Balighur Rehman has said that the sacrifices of the martyrs who laid down their lives and embraced martyrdom for the country and the nation are unforgettable.

The governor was talking to delegations of former PMs who called on him at Governor’s House here on Thursday. Political and economic situation of the country was discussed in the meeting. Speaking on this occasion, he said that the martyrs of Pakistan armed forces and law enforcement agencies are our pride and their respect is obligatory on everyone.

The governor said that in the past; from 2013 to 2018, special attention was paid to the development of the education and health sectors, and along with this, the budget for higher education and research was also increased manifold. He said that during this period, due to the strenuous efforts and commitment of M Shehbaz Sharif as CM the number of out-of-school children had decreased significantly. After 2018, unfortunately, the budget of higher education was reduced, he said, adding that there was marked decline in all sectors including economy.

Governor said that the government is committed to stability and development of all the sectors including the economy despite the difficult situation.The governor urged the former MPs to serve the people and play their due role in solving the problems of the people. The delegations comprised former Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Rana Muhammad Iqbal, MNA Javed Hasnain Shah, former MNA Sahibzada Faizul Hasan, former MPA Maulana Alias Manzoor Chinioti, and Asif Rafiq Rajwana advocate.

Railways police

A ceremony was held in Central Police Office Railways to pay tribute to martyrs of Pakistan. In the ceremony, a salute guard was presented in honour of the martyrs and Pakistan Railways Police IG Dr Rao Sardar Ali Khan placed floral wreath on the martyrs' memorial and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and the development and stability of the country. Senior officers, including DIG North Dr Muhammad Waqar Abbasi participated in the event.

Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman visited the mausoleum of Major Shabir Sharif Shaheed (NH) to pay homage to the martyrs and their families. He laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of the martyr.

Police Shuhada

A ceremony was held at the CPO, in which the families and heirs of the police martyrs were specially invited.

Speaking at the event, Punjab IG said that the police are ensuring the best welfare of the families of its martyrs with government support and effective use of available resources. He said that an integrated system is being created for the provision of houses to the martyrs before 2017, under which construction of houses, supply and other measures would be taken. He said that the children of martyrs are being given scholarships for free education in higher educational institutions.