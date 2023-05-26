Martyrs constitute a golden chapter of Sindh police’s history, says IGP

The Sindh police on Thursday commemorated its martyrs on a Martyrs Day ceremony held at the Central Police Office (CPO). Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon laid a wreath on the martyrs’ memorial and offered Fateha.

Later, he mingled with the families of martyrs who attended the ceremony and distributed gifts among them. The police chief also thanked the media for its participation in the ceremony. He said the purpose of the event was to remember the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs in the path of peace and immortalise their memory.

He said the martyrs of the Sindh police who lost their lives while protecting the life and property of people has actually gained an eternal life. He added that the martyrs constituted the golden chapter of the Sindh police’s history.

He said the police were standing like a glass wall between the people and the criminals. The stronger the police were, the lower the morale of the criminals and terrorists was, he remarked. He also lauded all other law enforcement agencies whose personnel had rendered sacrifices for establishing peace in Sindh.

IGP Memon maintained that our religion stated that the martyrs were alive. He said that in the police department, children of all martyrs were given two jobs on the basis of merit. Meanwhile, Karachi Additional IGP Javed Alam Odho attended a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Saudabad Crime Scene Unit.

On the occasion, ADIG Imran Shaukat briefed the Karachi police chief about the crime scene unit. He said 25 offices of the Crime Scene Unit in Karachi were working round the clock and 12 to 14 trained police personnel were on duty at each office. The meeting was told that the main objective of the Crime Scene Unit was to secure evidence from the spot and make it possible for the investigation officers to ensure convictions of the accused.