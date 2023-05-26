Bilawal lauds PAF personnel’s matchless professionalism

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu at the Air Headquarters on Thursday, and lauded the matchless professionalism of Pakistan Air Force personnel.

The government would utilise all its resources to modernise the PAF in order to ensure an impregnable aerial defence of the country, Bilawal said during the meeting, in which matters pertaining to evolving a geo-strategic environment and the regional security situation came under discussion.

Paying rich tribute to the PAF Shuhada, Bilawal said, “The nation is grateful to all martyrs of the Pakistan Air Force who sacrificed their lives while fighting valiantly in order to foil the nefarious ambitions of our enemy.”

He also admired the PAF leadership for the revamping of training in order to produce a well-equipped and skillful workforce to cope up with the evolving dynamics of aviation industry and the challenges faced by national security.

The spokesman for the PAF said the air chief briefed the foreign minister about various projects being carried out by the PAF with special focus on the modernisation and development of indigenous capabilities.

The chief of the air staff also briefed him about his vision of the PAF’s National Aerospace Science and Technology Park project and highlighted that the mega project was aimed at fostering collaborative research, development and innovation in the domains of aviation, space, IT, cyber and computing to accrue maximum social, economic, technological and scientific dividends for Pakistan.