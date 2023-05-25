Teenager kidnapped

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four armed car riders kidnapped a teenager from Naivela Rangpur Janobi Road on Wednesday. Muzammil Jawad Baloch, a resident of Kulachi Wala who is currently living in Pir Colony near Central Prison Karachi, told the cops of Paroa Police Station that they were going to attend a marriage ceremony. He said that when they reached Naivela Rangpur Janobi Road near Rangpur Drain, four armed car riders intercepted their vehicle and asked about the whereabouts of one Pervez.