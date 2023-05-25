Teenager kidnapped

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four armed car riders kidnapped a teenager from Naivela Rangpur Janobi Road on Wednesday. Muzammil Jawad Baloch, a resident of Kulachi Wala who is currently living in Pir Colony near Central Prison Karachi, told the cops of Paroa Police Station that they were going to attend a marriage ceremony. He said that when they reached Naivela Rangpur Janobi Road near Rangpur Drain, four armed car riders intercepted their vehicle and asked about the whereabouts of one Pervez.
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee on Wednesday doled out another Rs20 billion for the Sustainable...
ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has indicated that ex-Wapda Discos may be allowed to pay...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday sought a reply from the Interior Ministry on the arrest of PTI...
PESHAWAR: Condemning the May 9 vandalism, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said on Wednesday that those involved in...
LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau declared Haroon Yousuf, the son-in-law of Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif,...
LAHORE: The administration seems clueless about how to figure out misappropriation of massive quantities of free...