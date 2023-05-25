Money laundering charge: NAB declares PM’s son-in-law innocent

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) declared Haroon Yousuf, the son-in-law of Prime Minister (PM) Shebaz Sharif, innocent in a money-laundering case. The court wrapped up the interim bail plea of the petitioner after being withdrawn. The money-laundering reference against PM Shehbaz Sharif and others came up for hearing.
The representative of Shehbaz Sharif appeared and got marked his attendance. The court ordered for providing a copy of supplementary report to the accused persons. The accountability court judge remarked that the court would review framing charges on the basis of court record on the next hearing. The court adjourned the hearing of the reference till May 31.
