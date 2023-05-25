Unscheduled power loadshedding irks residents

Rawalpindi:The residents have showed concerns about unscheduled power loadshedding that is adversely affecting their routine domestic affairs.

The power outages are simultaneously creating problems for the domestic as well as commercial users as most of their activities get stalled in absence of electricity.

Anum Qureshi, a resident of Satellite Town, said, "We don't have knowledge about any kind of schedule for loadshedding due to which the routine matters get disturbed during power outages. If the government announces schedule then we can be better able to manage our routine domestic affairs." "We are facing three to five hours of loadshedding and sometimes the situation gets more worse in the evening time. It seems we are going to face worst kind of loadshedding in the coming months," she said.

The weather is becoming hot day by day and the residents have started using air conditioners and room coolers as traditional fans often fail to neutralise the scorching heat during the daytime. Their use will continue to increase in the summer season and the government will be left with no other option except to rely on power loadshedding.

Zahid Hussain, a resident of Sadiqabad, said "We witness power outages throughout the day but are still not able to come to know the exact schedule of loadshedding. The concerned authorities should at least inform us about it so that we make our timetable for daily activities." "It has already become difficult to pay electricity bills but it is really surprising to know that the people are using air conditioners even before peak summer season. The government should allow limited voltage level in peak hours to avoid use of air conditioners," he said.