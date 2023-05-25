Introductory talk on book

LAHORE:Punjab University Library on Wednesday organised introductory talks on book titled ‘Naey Naqad kay naam Khatoot’ by Prof Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar and ‘Big Capital in an unequal world: the micro-politics of Wealth in Pakistan’ by Rosita Armytage in connection with the Book Day.

Chief Librarian Dr M Haroon Usmani, Institute of English Studies Assistant Prof Dr Shahzeb Khan, Prof Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar, faculty members and students were present on this occasion.

Dr Usmani shed light and explained the theme and style of the book “Naey Naqad kay naam Khatoot”. He said that although the wisdom of the book is written to guide an imminent literary critic of literature, everyone can benefit from it.

Dr Shahzeb described the anthropology of politics of Pakistan as explored and narrated by Rosita Armytage in her book “Big Capital in an unequal world: the micro-politics of Wealth in Pakistan”.

Dr Shahzeb stressed that reading such books is necessary to identify the actual causes of problems in Pakistan and ponder on the solutions. Later, Dr Nasir Abbas distributed the Book Lovers’ Award among the ten highly engaged readers of the library.