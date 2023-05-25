I am writing to address an issue that is a growing concern for the residents of Lahore: coping with the intense heat that engulfs our city during the summer months. With rising temperatures and frequent heatwaves, it is imperative that we collectively address this challenge to ensure the well-being of our community. This can be done through public awareness campaigns, building more heat-resilient infrastructure and green spaces and by establishing cooling centres throughout the city.

Furthermore, as responsible residents, we must prioritize our health and well-being by taking necessary precautions during heatwaves. Staying hydrated, wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours are some simple yet effective measures that can prevent heat-related illnesses.

Muhammad Taha Ali

Lahore