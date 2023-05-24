Sufyan, Shahid score hattricks as Pakistan crush Chinese Taipei

KARACHI: Sufyan Khan and Abdul Shahid registered hattricks as Pakistan started the Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023 campaign on a positive note by outclassing Chinese Taipei 15-1 in a Pool A encounter in Salalah, Oman.

The goal fest opening day saw Japan defeating Thailand 7-1 in the first game, while Pakistan, whose nine players were making their international debuts, dominated the day’s second contest with Sufyan given the best player award. Pakistan displayed a fierce pressing game from the word go as Sufyan opened the account in the 2nd minute through a penalty corner, while Ahmad Arbaz doubled the lead five minutes later. Greenshirts ended the 1st quarter with a 2-0 lead. In the 18th minute, Sufyan netted his second goal, while Akram Bilal scored the fourth goal eight minutes later. Abdul Qayyum scored another in the 30th minute as Pakistan ended the first-half 5-0 ahead.

The 3rd quarter saw Pakistan scoring six goals as they got the reward for consistent attacking game against a flickering Chinese Taipei’s defense line. Abdul Rehman scored in the 35th minute, while Sufyan completed his hat trick in the 42nd minute via a penalty corner. In the last quarter, Pakistan continued their domination. Just at the start of the last quarter, Abdul Shahid netted his second goal and completed his hattrick through a field goal in the 59th minute.