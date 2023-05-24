Another dud

This letter refers to the article ‘Pindi’s Hobbesian nightmare’ (May 23, 2023) by Mosharraf Zaidi. The question is where do we go from here? Our collective memory is short lived, if one thinks back to when ‘Project Imran Khan’ was launched, the people of Pakistan were already frustrated with the existing options in the form of the two main political parties. Khan's narrative of ‘change’ sold like hot cakes.
Unfortunately, Imran was revealed to be yet another weak, autocratic leader prone to changing his positions on a whim and with little desire to find a middle-ground with his opponents for the greater good. This dictatorial attitude has brought the PTI to the brink of disintegration.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
