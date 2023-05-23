CM Naqvi approves new hiring at PKLI

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has stressed the need to address key issues of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) without delay.

This emphasis was articulated during a meeting held at PKLI, where the chief minister convened with Dr Saeed Akhtar, chairman of the board of governors of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, alongside other doctors here on Monday.

In the meeting, the caretaker chief minister gave in-principle approval for new recruitments at PKLI, emphasising the need to expedite the legal process for filling the vacant positions. Furthermore, the chief minister pledged additional funds for the five billion rupees endowment fund, stating his commitment to support its growth. Mohsin Naqvi also directed the immediate reinstatement of filter clinics on the PKLI premises, underscoring their significance for research and development. These filter clinics will enable patients to receive expert consultations via video links, he noted. Additionally, PKLI's role in advancing medical education and research was also highlighted. To enhance operational efficiency, plans were made to establish a state-of-the-art control and command centre at the institute. Mohsin Naqvi further expressed that there was no higher form of worship than serving humanity in times of need. Dr Saeed Akhtar provided a comprehensive briefing on PKLI's performance and other pertinent matters. The caretaker chief minister also inspected the treatment facilities.

Provincial Minister Dr Javed Akram, the chief secretary, the health secretary, and other officials were also present. Visits Bibi Pakdaman shrine. The caretaker chief minister visited the shrine of Bibi Pakdaman Monday to inspect the progress of construction work on the expansion project of shrine of Bibi Pakdaman.Mohsin Naqvi visited various parts of the expansion project and gave necessary instructions to improve the facilities for the visitors. He appreciated the work of provincial secretary communications & works and his team, and further directed to ensure the completion of project before Muharram-ul-Haram. He also directed to widen the transportation route for pilgrims.

Proposals for agriculture promotion in Punjab finalised

A meeting of the taskforce on agriculture, which met at the Civil Secretariat under the chair of Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Energy SM Tanveer here Monday, finalised its recommendations for the promotion of agriculture in the province.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Bilal Afzal, secretary agriculture, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association Chairman Zaka Ashraf, and agricultural experts. During his address, Provincial Minister SM Tanveer expressed his firm belief in the immense potential of the agricultural sector, which, if nurtured appropriately, can generate billions of rupees. He stressed the urgent need to vigorously promote and support this vital sector, which serves as a cornerstone of the national economy. He emphasised that a successful harvest of wheat and cotton could significantly contribute to stabilising the economy.