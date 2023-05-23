Land dispute: Orakzai elders reject decision of ADR jirga





KALAYA: The elders of the Mamozai tribe on Monday rejected the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) verdict on the FC Fort land in Jamalmaya in the upper part of Orakzai district and asked the deputy commissioner to convince the residents of the decision.

Addressing a protest rally outside the deputy commissioner office in Kalaya, the headquarters of Orakzai tribal district, Malik Aissamuddin, Saeed Khan Orakzai, Malik Ismail, Sadique Khan and others said that the disputed land had been handed over to a tribal elder as per the ADR decision, which was not acceptable to them. They said that the land dispute in Jamalmaya had been running for the last nine years but now the ADR jirga took allegedly an unilateral decision and entrusted the disputed land to a malik or chieftain on the behest of an influential person The elders said that the DC should answer their questions as to why the ADR had taken unilateral decisions without consulting the other party.

They demanded the DC to take action against the members of ADR jirga for announcing the allegedly one-sided decision in a disputed land or else a strong protest movement would be launched for their rights. The elders also said that the administration had not yet made payment so far for their land acquired . Earlier, the protesters gathered outside the DC office and demanded action against the members of ADR jirga.