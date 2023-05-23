CTD arrests ‘SRA terrorist’

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested an alleged terrorist associated with the banned Sindhu Desh Revolutionary Army (SRA). The suspect, identified as Mumtaz Ali, was apprehended during a targeted operation conducted by a CTD operation wing team in Clifton and its surrounding areas. In recent months, Karachi has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, prompting the CTD to employ modern intelligence techniques and sources to dismantle the network of the SRA, a notorious terrorist organisation.

Acting on credible intelligence, the CTD launched an operation that led to the arrest of Ali, a key operative of the banned outfit. During the search of Ali’s hideout, law enforcement officials discovered an improvised explosive device (IED) and a fully developed remote-controlled bomb. This alarming find underscores the severity of the threat posed by the SRA and the urgent need to neutralise its activities.