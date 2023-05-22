Six IHC judges meet Justice Faez Isa

Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — SCP

ISLAMABAD: Six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Sunday met the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court Qazi Faez Isa. Media reports said Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Aamer Farooq could not attend the meeting, which lasted for more than an hour. It was disclosed that matters related to the shifting of Islamabad High Court to a new building came under discussion during the meeting.