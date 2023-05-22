Action sought against alleged land grabbers

CHARSADDA: A group of residents from Charsadda on Sunday asked the high-ups to take action against the local police for their alleged support to an influential group of land grabbers in the district.
Addressing a press conference, Sadique Khan and Imran Ali said that they had purchased 36 kanal of land for millions of rupees some three years ago.
They said that they used to cultivate the land but all of a sudden, an influential group headed by Samad Bacha and Ahmad Bacha grabbed their fields in broad daylight.
