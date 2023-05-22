Attack on Sirajul Haq condemned

WANA: Jamaat-e-Islami Lower South Waziristan district president Nadeem Wazir on Sunday condemned the recent attack on JI chief Sirajul Haq in Zhob area of Balochistan province.
In a statement, Nadeem Wazir said the attack was a cowardly act. He said the attack on the leader of a religio-political party must be investigated and the attackers must be brought to justice.
He said the federal and Balochistan government, as well as law enforcement agencies, should take measures to prevent such attacks in future.
