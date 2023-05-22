Family medicine moot ends

LAHORE: A two-day 8th International Conference “Family Doctors Con” organised by Family Medicine Education Centre (FMEC) concluded here Sunday. All the sessions were dedicated to the late family doctors. Dr Bashir A Malik Memorial Session was chaired by Prof Nasir Shah. Dr Farrukh Mahmood spoke in memory of late Dr Bashir A Malik. In Dr Nadeem Qureshi Memorial Session, Prof Nasir Shah gave presentation on “pre-hospital referral management”. Dr Humayun Javaid Malik Memorial Session was chaired by Prof Mahmood Shoukat.