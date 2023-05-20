‘Power generation from Tarbela extension project to start in 2025’

LAHORE: Wapda Chairman Engr Lt-Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) during his visit to Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project was briefed that electricity generation from the project would start in 2025. Accompanied by Masood Ahmed from World Bank, the chairman Wapda was briefed by GM Tarbela Dam Zakir Ateeq, PD Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project and representatives of the consultants and the contractor, sharing detailed presentation on progress of the project. It was briefed that construction activities are underway on five sites. Recovery plan to match the completion schedule of the project was also discussed in detail during the briefing.

Earlier, the chairman witnessed construction work on various sites including intake, penstock and outlet, power house, tailrace culvert and switch yard.

Member (Power) Wapda Jamil Akhtar, GM (Power) Tarbela Nasrum Minallah, GM (HRD) Brig Hamid Raza (retd) and GM (Security) Brig M Tufail (retd) were also present on the occasion.

During his interaction with the project management, the chairman said that green, clean and affordable hydel electricity is important to rationalise the tariff and stabilise the economy. This necessitates timely completion of hydropower projects, he added. The chairman urged the project management to gear up their efforts and complete Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project in accordance with the schedule.

Wapda is constructing Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project on Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam. World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) are providing financial assistance for the project to the tune of US$ 390 million and US$ 300 million, respectively. Cumulative generation capacity of the project stands at 1,530 MW with three generating units of 510 MW each.

The project will provide 1.347 billion units of environment friendly and low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid on the average every year. With completion of Tarbela 5th Extension, installed capacity at Tarbela Dam will increase from 4,888 MW to 6,418 MW. Chairman Wapda also visited intake structure of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station and discussed operation and maintenance (O&M) activities of the power station. Commissioned in 2018 with funding of the World Bank, the 1,410 MW-Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station have so far provided 18.67 billion units of electricity to the national grid.