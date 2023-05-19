Transfers, postings

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Thursday. According to the notification, Abdul Rauf, OSD, has been posted as Cane Commissioner Punjab. Ahsan Waheed, Secretary Public Prosecution Department, and Usman Anwar, Secretary Archives, replaced each other. Meanwhile Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani, a retired BS-22, officer has been appointed as member Punjab Public Service Commission.
