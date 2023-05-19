Naqvi shows CEC ‘evidence’ of political party’s hand in May 9 riots

LAHORE: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members were presented solid proofs including pictures, videos and messages about the involvement of a political party in the May-9 incidents.

They met caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the CM Office on Thursday, strongly condemned the terrorist incidents on May 9, and expressed complete solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Mohsin Naqvi told the meeting that a political party brought disgrace to whole nation on May 9, adding that attacks on military installations were being carried out under a planned strategy. Proofs of contacts between the attackers and the political leadership at Zaman Park had been established through geo-fencing, he added. The caretaker CM claimed that according to initial estimates the country suffered Rs6 billion losses due to attacks by ‘miscreants’ on May 9.

The CEC acknowledged that the Punjab government undertook excellent steps for protection of masses in the wake of present situation. He said the ECP was fully satisfied with the of Punjab government, as it was performing its duties with honesty. The ECP aim was to ensure fair, just and peaceful general election in country, he added. “We are not affiliated with any political party and we have no political motives,” he reiterated. Sikandar Raja underscored that the ECP had always made decisions on merit, adding that the caretaker government was also impartial, and holding free and fair election was also its mandate.

The CEC said the security steps for holding general election would be reviewed again and the ECP would provide all possible assistance to the Punjab government for the elections. He said the Punjab government should not succumb to any pressure as the ECP was fully supporting it.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar briefed the CEC and the ECP members about details of attacks at Lahore corps commander’s house (Jinnah House) and other military installations on May 9.

The additional chief secretary (home) informed the meeting that 256 violent incidents occurred in the past three days. He said military installations and sites were especially targeted and 108 vehicles of police and other institutions, along with 23 buildings, were damaged. Five persons lost their lives while 127 police officers, soldiers and 15 citizens were injured during the violent incidents, the meeting was told.

ECP members including Nisar Ahmed Durrani (Sindh), Shah Muhammad Jatoi (Balochistan), Justice (retd) Ikramullah Khan (KP), Babar Hassan Bharwana (Punjab), ECP Secretary Umar Hameed Khan, Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal Hussain, and Punjab Election Commissioner Saeed Gul were present at the meeting.

Separately, Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the injured policemen at the Police Lines Faisalabad, who were attacked by the ‘miscreants’. He admired the patience shown by the policemen during violent incidents. He also presided over meetings at Police Lines and the Commissioner’s office in Faisalabad to evaluate the law and order situation and review the legal action taken against the ‘miscreants’. He ordered for early arrest of all ‘miscreants’. He asserted that the facilitators and the mastermind behind the ‘miscreants’ would also face legal consequences. Provincial ministers Amir Mir and Dr Javed Akram, Adviser Wahab Riaz, IGP, Faisalabad commissioner and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi conducted an inspection of the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) and Children’s Hospital to evaluate the quality of medical facilities and sanitation arrangements in place. The patients and their attendants expressed their satisfaction with the current facilities, as the CM assured them of upcoming plans to increase the number of beds.