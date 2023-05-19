Crackdown on fancy number plates, tinted glasses

Islamabad: Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department and Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) removed non-pattern and fancy number plates from 95 vehicles and tinted the windows of 65 vehicles.

The action was taken during an ongoing joint operation being carried out under the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon. According to the ICT spokesman, the aim of the operation was to act against vehicles emitting smoke and commercial vehicles plying on the road without fitness certificates in which action was being taken against vehicles with tinted glasses and fancy number plates.