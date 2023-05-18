Attack on Imran: Remand of accused extended till June 21

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended the judicial remand of the three accused involved in the firing case at the container of PTI chairman Imran Khan. Police produced the accused Naveed Mehr, Tayab and Waqas before the Special Anti-Terrorism Court amid tight security where the judge extended the judicial remand of the three accused till 21st June.
CHITRAL: The four-day Chilimjusht Festival concluded with much funfair and religious activities at the scenic Bamburet...
KARACHI: The master piece drama serial of Geo Television, “Tere Bin,” created by 7th Sky Entertainment has crossed...
LAHORE: Senior politician Jahangir Khan Tareen has said his connection and friendship with PTI Chairman Imran Khan...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday suspended detention orders of 70 PTI workers. With the new court order, the...
RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were Wednesday killed in an intelligence based operation conducted by the security forces...
KARACHI: The Sindh government has detained a local journalist, of district Ghotki, Nasrullah Gadani, under the MPO for...