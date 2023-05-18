 
Thursday May 18, 2023
Attack on Imran: Remand of accused extended till June 21

By Our Correspondent
May 18, 2023

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended the judicial remand of the three accused involved in the firing case at the container of PTI chairman Imran Khan. Police produced the accused Naveed Mehr, Tayab and Waqas before the Special Anti-Terrorism Court amid tight security where the judge extended the judicial remand of the three accused till 21st June.