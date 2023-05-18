10 gamblers held

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested ten gamblers on cock fights and recovered stake money of Rs10,000, nine mobile phones, three motorcycles, a rickshaw and other items from their possession, informed the police spokesman on Wednesday.

According to the details, Taxila Police held ten gamblers namely Sher Wali, Muhammad Ali, Shaukat, Kamran, Sharif, Hashim, Kawish, Azhar, Junaid and Usman.