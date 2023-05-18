Several power feeders trip as windstorm hits Lahore

LAHORE: A windstorm hit the City late on Wednesday resulting in tripping of a number of electricity feeders. The windstorm was started around 9pm and continued for an hour. Met officials said it was the result of local depression.

Earlier, cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was observed in the City here Wednesday as mercury reached 41.3°C while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday (today).

The Met officials predicted that wind-dust/ thunderstorm-rain was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and Pothohar region while hailstorm was also likely at few places during the period.

They added that hot and dry weather was expected elsewhere in the country. Rainfall was only recorded at Barkhan, Dadu, Padidan and Bannu.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mohen-Jo-Daro where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 41.3°C and minimum was 25.6°C.