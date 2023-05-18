Residents seek action against police ‘excesses’

GHALLANAI: The residents of Mohmand tribal district on Wednesday asked the district administration and police high-ups to provide them justice by resolving the issue through traditions and jirga of elders.

Speaking at a press conference, Waris Khan, Aurangzeb Khan, Asghar Khan and others said that they had a monetary and land dispute with their cousins Haji Ahmad and Haji Maazullah, who attacked them in Atta Bazaar the previous day.

They alleged that the local police officials were supporting their opponents and they were not being arrested despite registration of a first information report against them.