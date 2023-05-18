Careem launches corporate service

KARACHI: Ride-hailer Careem has introduced a mass-commute service for corporate clients across all major cities in Pakistan, offering them to save up to 40 percent travel cost, a statement said on Wednesday.

A part of Careem for Business (C4B), the new service would help make corporate travel affordable for companies and businesses amid a sharp rise in inflation, it said. According to Careem, the mass-commute service is different from the car-pooling service it introduced in 2022, explaining that the new service allows up to 22 people to share a full-sized vehicle for their daily commute, with an opportunity to save up to 40 percent travel cost.

The service consists of all types/size of vehicles including hiaces, coasters, hijets and is ideal for companies that offer transportation services for their employees’ daily commute as well as companies that arrange corporate events both inside and outside the city.

“We understand the challenges that companies face in terms of providing safe, efficient, and cost-effective transportation for their colleagues,” said Imran Saleem, general manager ride hailing at Careem Pakistan. “Solutions like mass commute, car pool, inter-city and premium rides enable us to offer the best experience and value for money to our clients.”