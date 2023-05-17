GB CM asks HEC to clarify its position on his degree

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has said propaganda continues against him over his law degree under a well-thought-out plan.

In a statement from his office, he condemned the negative campaign “after the worst failure in a no-confidence and other conspiracies against him in the last two and a half years. “Once again, a smear campaign has been launched against the Chief Minister under the guise of a degree. It has been stated several times that he has a certified law degree from the University of London with its equivalent issued by the Higher Education Commission. He requested the Higher Education Commission to certify his University of London degree and issue its equivalent under the prevailing procedure. Based on this request, the Higher Education Commission verified the degree from the University of London and issued its official equivalent on September 23, 2022,” it added.

“After eight months, the news of the reconfirmation of the Chief Minister’s degree and the withdrawal of the equivalent with reference to the Higher Education Commission seems a special agenda. The HEC is the most important and reliable institution of the country. It is alarming that its name is being used in a nefarious conspiracy against the elected Chief Minister of a sensitive region like Gilgit-Baltistan. The institution should clarify its position. It is also worth mentioning that the degree issue is being heard in the High Court of Gilgit-Baltistan. The campaign in the media is clear proof of defeat of the conspirators,” the statement added.