LHC judge sends Imran’s plea to CJ

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid on Tuesday sent a plea filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to the LHC chief justice for placing it before a larger bench hearing such pleas. The PTI chairman had filed a petition seeking details of cases registered against him since May 9 as well as orders preventing his arrest. Justice Shahid heard the case and sent the case file to LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti, proposing placing it before a larger bench.
LAHORE: Central President of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Tuesday that Imran Khan has...
LAHORE: Safma Secretary General Imtiaz Alam Tuesday said the three-member Supreme Court bench had sensibly created an...
Rawalpindi: Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali held open court to redress the complaints of the citizens under...
Islamabad: Climate change is not merely about fluctuating weather conditions. It poses a real and imminent threat to...
ISLAMABAD: An international brand of tobacco sector has decided to reduce its activities in Pakistan by 25 percent in...
ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Raza Rabbani on Tuesday asked the government to note statements from the United...