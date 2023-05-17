LHC judge sends Imran’s plea to CJ

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid on Tuesday sent a plea filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to the LHC chief justice for placing it before a larger bench hearing such pleas. The PTI chairman had filed a petition seeking details of cases registered against him since May 9 as well as orders preventing his arrest. Justice Shahid heard the case and sent the case file to LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti, proposing placing it before a larger bench.