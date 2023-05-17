Solo art show held

Islamabad:The German Ambassador to Islamabad, Alfred Grannas, inaugurated a solo show by renowned artist Ahmer Farooq in 'Pakistan Art Forum Gallery' in Lahore recently, said a press release issued by the German Embassy in Islamabad.

There were 17 paintings, one sculpture and 1 NFT on display in the show, which shed light on the concept of 'safe spaces within a society' and the important role that they play in development of sub cultures. Ambassador Alfred Grannas was joined by the Norwegian Ambassador, the US Consul-General and the head of Communications and Cultural Affairs at the German embassy at the inauguration alongside different foreign diplomats and art enthusiasts.

Challenging the homogenous view of society, 'A Safe Space' celebrates the 'marginalised'. It pays homage to the spaces the 'marginalized' carve out for themselves, both as an act of resistance as well as a pressing need. These spaces become sites of inclusion, connectivity, and celebration of who these people are and the lives they choose to live. The power imbalances in every society create a 'self' and the 'other', where the other is structurally, systemically and socially excluded.

Women, queer community, eth­nic and religious minorities often become these 'margin­alised' groups, whose realities are demarcated, amongst others ways, by a lack of spaces, making it difficult to move, live freely and integrate in society. Ahmer Farooq is a visual artist based in Lahore. He works with mixed medium to produce contemporary art that depicts current concerns, anxieties and aspirations by focusing on personalities and movements in an evocative and alluring manner, said a press release issued by the German Emb-assy in Islamabad.