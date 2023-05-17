‘Pilgrims to be provided maximum comfort, facilities’

Islamabad:Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood on Tuesday maintained that no Government personality or parliamentarian would be extended any VVIP treatment for performance of Haj.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly standing committee on religions affairs, the minister said that no official of the Haj mission would be deputed with any VVIP during their stay in Makka and Madina and they would have perform sacred duty like other pilgrims.

The minister, however, said that effective measures are being taken to make this year Haj safe, economical and comfortable for the pilgrims. The National Assembly standing committee on religious affairs met in here with MNA Pir Syed Imran Shah in the chair. Senator Talha Mahmood said the amount deposited by the pilgrims for Haj is safe and he will not allow anybody to use it for their personal gains.

The Minister said he has made it clear in the parliament that there will be no free of cost Haj for anyone this year and assured the committee that no complain in this connection will be received. He said that on demand of applicants, the cost of sacrificial animals has also been included I Haj expenses already deposited by them while they would also get some refunds on their return to the country. Addressing the meeting, MNA Shahida Akhtar appreciated the announcement by the Minister in the parliament about closing the free of cost Haj this year.

In her remarks, MNA Shagufta Jumani lauded the Minister for Religious Affairs for his tireless efforts to ensure best facilities for the Haj pilgrims. The meeting also offered Fateha for the departed soul of late Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, who died in a road accident in Islamabad last month.