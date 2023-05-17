Two cell phone snatchers arrested

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested two member gang involved in snatching cell phones on gunpoint in the area of Sadiqabad.

Police initiated operations in the area and held the two suspects who were identified as Sharjeel and Sufyan Asghar. During the preliminary investigation, the two suspects confessed to several incidents of robbery. Police have recovered two stolen mobile phones, weapons and a motorcycle from their possessions.

Cases have been registered against the arrested persons and more important revelations were expected during the investigation. SP (Rawal) Faisal Saleem congratulated the police team said that the arrested accused will be challenged with solid evidence, the accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law.