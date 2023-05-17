Uncivil servants

Rude and uncivil behaviour towards the general public in government offices, hospitals and departments is, unfortunately, a common problem. This type of behaviour can include staff members shouting at or belittling individuals seeking services, using offensive language or gestures or ignoring people’s needs altogether. Such behaviour can have serious consequences for the quality of public services and the trust citizens have in their government institutions.

There needs to be a clear commitment from the government to promote a culture of civility and respect in all public institutions. This can be done through public statements, training programmes for staff and the establishment of clear codes of conduct and consequences for violations. Furthermore, there also has to be a focus on improving the working conditions and resources available to government employees. Citizens and civil society must also be more involved in monitoring and reporting incidents of rude or uncivil behaviour.

Tariq Nawaz

Mardan