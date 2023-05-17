Census saga

There are significant reservations on the recent digital census conducted across Pakistan, especially in Sindh. There were several conferences and seminars held in Karachi, whose theme was centred around the issues connected with population counting. Lately, a member of a Karachi-centred ethnic party presented a sheer jingoistic outlook with regard to the issue of language instead of the rural-urban factor in the digital census.

He also claimed that there is an artificial majority ruling Karachi. I wonder for how long we can carry this burden of ethnic hatred and discrimination in Sindh. Karachi has remained a part of Sindh for centuries. However, my generation has faced bias. Let the future generations live in peaceful co-existence in Sindh.

Professor Aijaz Qureshi

Karachi