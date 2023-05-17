Lights out

The traffic signals in several areas of Lahore are not functioning properly, causing great inconvenience to commuters. Traffic jams have become a common phenomenon on the roads of Lahore due to this issue. Furthermore, the absence of traffic signals has made it difficult for commuters to observe traffic rules and abide by them. In the absence of proper signals, drivers often resort to rash driving, leading to accidents and fatalities.

The problem has been persisting for quite some time now, and it seems that the authorities are not taking any concrete steps to fix this issue. I urge the relevant authorities to take immediate action and address this issue on an urgent basis.

Iman Waheed

Lahore