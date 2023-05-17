The ongoing tussle between the PDM-led government and the opposition has plunged the country into further chaos. While the country is currently grappling with a plethora of problems including the economic downturn, the ongoing episode of political instability, internet blockage and multiple instances of vandalism has only added fuel to the fire.

The only way forward is to uphold rule of law. Furthermore, the PTI’s supremo must discourage his supporters from using violent tactics and destroying public property. Any transgressors must be punished in order to avert further mayhem.

Muhammad Aftab Ahmad

Faisalabad