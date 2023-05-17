Dramatics don’t help

While it's important to raise awareness about the devastating impact of climate change on Pakistan, it's also important to avoid sensationalizing the issue. The facts alone speak for themselves: water scarcity, extreme weather events and health problems are all on the rise in Pakistan due to climate change. These problems are having a real and significant impact on the lives of the country's people and urgent action is needed to address them.

Focusing too much on dramatic language can actually detract from the seriousness of the issue and may lead to a sense of hopelessness and lack of action. It's important to communicate the urgency of the situation in a clear and concise way, while also emphasizing the importance of practical solutions and international cooperation to address the problem. Ultimately, it's up to all of us to take responsibility for our role in causing climate change, to work together to mitigate its effects and ensure a sustainable future for all.

Nadeen Aamir

Lahore