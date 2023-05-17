To celebrate the anniversary of the first successful laser operation by American engineer and physicist Theodore Mailman in 1960, Unesco commemorates May 16 as the International Day of Light. The basic idea underlying the global initiative has been to reveal light's role in our life in general. The role is not limited to science and technology, but it is the backbone of diversified areas, including culture, art, education, astronomy, and many other fields. For sustainable development, the role of light has been remarkable for the adequate understanding and utilization of renewable energy resources such as solar.
Understanding the properties of light has paved the way to exciting discoveries such as radiation for healthcare and light-speed internet. It is the responsibility of all educational and research institutions to highlight the importance of light and the technologies that utilize it.
Dr Intikhab Ulfat
Karachi
