Gas guzzlers

Our natural gas resources are being depleted very quickly and few new explorations are in the pipeline. In Pakistan there is excessive use of natural gas due to reliance on CNG vehicles, which deprives households and industry of gas.
The government needs to impose a ban on the use of natural gas by heavy vehicles, which is not only wasteful but dangerous too. CNG should be allowed for vehicles up to 800cc only.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
