Plea for Yasmin Rashid’s remand rejected

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday refused to grant physical remand to PTI leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid because of her medical condition. She is accused of allegedly vandalising the Lahore Corps Commander’s house and inciting violence.

The court directed that Yasmin be shifted to the police lines hospital and called for relevant records from the investigating officer. The court said that the investigating officer should come with a complete medical report and fitness certificate, saying no physical remand can be given without a hospital discharge slip. The court also inquired about where she was when she was arrested. The investigating officer told the court that she was arrested outside the Central Jail. Then the court asked, “Has she been medically examined? The IO replied that Yasmin had been medically examined and the hospital had discharged her. The investigating officer requested that the court grant physical remand to Dr. Yasmin Rashid. Judge Abhar Gul Khan remarked, “How can I remand her in such a condition?”