Plea for Yasmin Rashid’s remand rejected

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday refused to grant physical remand to PTI leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid because of her medical condition. She is accused of allegedly vandalising the Lahore Corps Commander’s house and inciting violence.
The court directed that Yasmin be shifted to the police lines hospital and called for relevant records from the investigating officer. The court said that the investigating officer should come with a complete medical report and fitness certificate, saying no physical remand can be given without a hospital discharge slip. The court also inquired about where she was when she was arrested. The investigating officer told the court that she was arrested outside the Central Jail. Then the court asked, “Has she been medically examined? The IO replied that Yasmin had been medically examined and the hospital had discharged her. The investigating officer requested that the court grant physical remand to Dr. Yasmin Rashid. Judge Abhar Gul Khan remarked, “How can I remand her in such a condition?”
FIRs under ATC and PPC are registered against thousands of persons in different parts of the country.
ISLAMABAD: Ahead of India’s G20 meeting of the working group on tourism on May 22-24, Fernand de Varennes, UN...
ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee of the federal cabinet in its urgent meeting here today afternoon, will...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court accepted for hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s plea seeking...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan was in safe hands as...
LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited the PAF Airbase and the Judicial Complex,...