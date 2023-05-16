Protests we need

If the recent protests triggered by the arrest of Imran Khan had instead been carried out against the unprecedented inflation, excessive indirect taxation, unbearable increase in gas and electricity tariffs and surcharges, loadshedding and generally dismal conditions of the country we might have taken a major step towards resolving these problems.

Consequently, there would be no need for any messiah, charter of economy or elections to take us out of this quagmire.

Fuad Enver

Islamabad